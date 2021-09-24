Nathan Jones makes honest admission ahead of Luton Town’s trip to Bournemouth

Luton Town make the trip to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow to visit a Bournemouth side who find themselves at the Championship summit.

The Hatters, who have drawn their last four matches, sit in 12th position after picking up 10 points from their opening eight games.

Despite their steady start to proceedings, Luton manager Nathan Jones has had to contend with several injuries to first-team players, with the number of unavailable players increasing as the season progresses.

Nathan Jones has now admitted to Luton Today that he is “fearful to train” at the moment with the frequency of injuries that The Hatters have picked up.

In each of their last three matches, Luton have had a player that has dropped out of the 18-man squad selected.

Speaking to Luton Today about the increasingly difficult position he has been put in with player availability, Jones said: “It is a day-to-day thing now, it is an unprecedented time as I have never seen anything like it to be honest with you.

“We’re literally taking everything day to day, we don’t know what things are going to happen.

“It is the most phenomenal thing I’ve ever seen, I can’t fathom it because structurally we are exactly the same.

“Normally we have 94 to 95 per cent availability rate, now we’re fearful to train.

“I’m not exaggerating, we’re having to limit the amount of training.

“We have given them two days off this week, today we have had a player go down in training again that is quite phenomenal from something.

The verdict

Despite the problems that Luton are facing, they are still holding a position in the top half of the position, and they have still been beaten just two times this year.

The Hatters displayed excellent grit and determination to claw back draws against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City before they fell victim to a late fightback from Swansea City at the weekend.

As players start to return, Luton will be looking to kick on. They have been restricted on who they can play in recent games, but they have still managed to remain hard to beat.