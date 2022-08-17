Nathan Jones makes honest admission about key Luton Town decision following Bristol City defeat

Despite a strong season last year, Luton Town haven’t got off to the strongest start to the new campaign and following a 2-0 defeat at Bristol City last night, they find themselves second bottom in the table.

Bristol City were able to score both their goals before the half time break and even following a red card with just over 20 minutes to go, they were able to hold on well.

Going into the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones made a number of changes to his starting line up after a defeat against Preston North End at the weekend.

Gabe Osho and Cauley Woodrow were introduced into the starting line-up whilst Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman dropped to the bench.

However, following the game, the boss has admitted that he may have made an error in this respect as he told Luton Today: “If I’m honest, I probably picked the wrong team, that’s my fault, I’ll take responsibility.

“Whether it’s trying to be clever, or whatever it is, I picked the wrong team really.

“There’s big things, Clicker got injured and he had to have an x-ray on Sunday so we left him out.

“Luke Freeman, three games in a week, to do that and be high energy, so we just needed to be better.

“I felt that that was right tactically, I got that wrong, but that doesn’t excuse the fact that we’ve conceded real bad goals.

“That’s not why we conceded goals, because the back three wouldn’t have changed, the back five wouldn’t have changed, so I’m disappointed.

“I’m really disappointed with the level of performance we put in during the first half as that cost us the defeat today.”

The Verdict:

This seems like a fair share of blame from Nathan Jones. As manager, he took the risk to change up the side following a defeat but to his admission, this didn’t pay off the way he wanted it to.

That being said, the whole team was not overhauled and Bristol City were given quite an easy task to get ahead against Luton so some responsibility has to fall on the shoulders of the players too.

We saw Luton show quality last season and they have made some good signings so far so they should be able to produce this season.

However, it’s up to Nathan Jones to go back to the drawing board and make decisions about how he is best to set up going forward as the Hatters look for their first win of the season.