Nathan Jones makes Fred Onyedinma admission after Luton Town vs Hull City clash

Luton Town managed to secure all three points against Hull City on Saturday, with The Hatters running out as 1-0 winners at Kenilworth Road.

It was by no means Luton’s strongest performance on home soil this season, with Luton’s defence playing a big part in ensuring Simon Sluga kept a seventh clean sheet of this Championship campaign.

The sole goal of the contest came in the 17th minute when Fred Onyedinma managed to create a yard of space for himself by cutting inside, before finding Elijah Adebayo at the back post with a pinpoint cross, with the towering forward nodding home.

Onyedinma, who has been confined to just six appearances this season because of injuries, has two goals and three assists to his name, proving to be an important attacking threat for Luton.

However, Nathan Jones believes that there is a lot more to come from the 24-year-old, as stated during an interview with Luton Today: “If you think he’s good today, he’s nowhere near, fitness-wise he’s nowhere near, sharpness nowhere near, productivity and work-rate, nowhere near today, he’s a mile off where we need him to be. I’ve said to him, you look at Harry Cornick.

“Harry does 90 minutes, week in week out and produces. If Fred can do that, we’ve got some specimen, but he needs now to get to the Luton way because I feel he’s been allowed to float through certain things, get away with stuff with his pace.

“But he’s not relentless, he’s not Ryan Giggs and (Andrei) Kanchelskis, how they used to be and that’s the level he’s got to attain. That’s not a slur on him and having a go at him, he needs to be at a certain level and once he gets to that level he’ll be frightening.”

The verdict

Onyedinma’s season has been disrupted by injuries, but it is clear to see that Luton have a player who will cause lots of problems for opposing defence this year.

When looking at the defensive work, and relentless nature of Harry Cornick, then it is clear to see that Onyedinma is not yet at those levels, but under Jones, he will certainly get near those levels.

Cornick is continuing to develop his final product, whilst Onyedinma is improving his fitness levels, if or when they hit the high expectations that the Welshman expects, then Luton, and particularly Adebayo will benefit.

Luton now occupy fifth place in the Championship standings, and whilst that is an excellent achievement in itself, they can certainly build on their recent performances.