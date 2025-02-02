Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has provided an update on his club's potential business to come as the transfer deadline approaches.

The Addicks are yet to make a new signing during the January transfer window so far, but Jones has revealed that the club are working hard to bring players in ahead of Monday's deadline.

The Welshman made it clear before the window opened that his priority was to streamline the Charlton squad rather than make a significant number of additions to it, so he will likely be content with how things have played out so far.

Tayo Edun has joined Peterborough United, Allan Campbell has signed for Dundee United after having his loan spell cut short, Dan Potts has left the club upon the expiry of his short-term contract, Terry Taylor has been sent on loan to Northampton Town, and Nathan Asiimwe has moved to Walsall on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Now, with Charlton well in contention to achieve a play-off place in League One at the end of the season, Jones has made it clear that he would like to bring in one or two players, as long as they have the required quality to improve on his current options.

Nathan Jones confirms there will be transfer movement at The Valley

Jones discussed the January transfer window in an interview following Charlton's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, as per journalist Louis Mendez on X.

"Yeah, there'll be some movement," Jones said.

"We're working hard to get people in but we've got to get the right ones in.

"It's really important that if we're going to add to this group, there has to be quality."

It has been a quiet January transfer window so far in terms of incomings at The Valley, after Charlton made a number of signings to strengthen Jones' squad during the summer, including Greg Docherty, Luke Berry and Matty Godden.

Matty Godden's stats for Charlton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 29 11 1

However, with the Addicks now on the cusp of the top-six in the third tier, it seems as though the club are looking to bring in a couple of additions to ensure that they are suitably prepared for what is set to be a closely-contested race for the play-offs.

Charlton are only outside the play-off places on goal difference as things stand, and they would have found themselves in sixth position had they not let a two-goal lead slip against Blackpool, but with two home games ahead of them and new signings potentially arriving in the coming days, they will be confident that they can mount a promotion push during the remainder of the campaign.

January was a good month for Charlton Athletic, but they need fresh additions to start February

It isn't often said when a club does not make any signings in January, but the first month of 2025 has to go down as a success at The Valley.

Jones' side only lost one of six games in the league, despite having to go away to Rotherham United, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool, closing the gap to the top-six and continuing a run of form that has seen them be beaten just once in 11 games in the third tier.

They also managed to agree a new contract with vice-captain Lloyd Jones, who had been linked with a move to Wycombe Wanderers, which may turn out to be the most important piece of business of the January transfer window in SE7.

It remains to be seen whether Charlton do make any new signings in the closing stages of the window, but if Jones' latest comments are anything to go by, it seems likely that he will add to his squad ahead of the deadline.