Nathan Jones makes bold statement regarding Luton Town forward

Nathan Jones believes that Elijah Adebayo is among the top two best strikers in the entire Championship, as stated in an interview with Luton Today.

The 23-year-old netted Luton’s equaliser against Fulham at the weekend, when he got down low to nod home from James Bree’s free-kick.

The towering forward restored parity after Aleksandar Mitrovic tapped in to open the scoring for the visitors, with the Serb proving to be the other striker Jones considers as part of the top two.

Adebayo now has 10 goals in the Championship this season, whilst Mitrovic has passed the 20 mark.

Speaking to Luton Today about Adebayo, Jones said: “For me, they’re the best two number nines in the league. Mitrovic, and pay him full respect, in the Championship, he’s a top, top player.

“Adebayo will get there and he’s probably only 10, 11 months into his Championship career and that’s quite frightening.”

“He doesn’t get paid as much as Mitrovic, but pound for pound there’s not a striker like him in the Championship.

“That’s what we’re proud of and he’s going to get better. He’s a humble kid who wants to work hard and when you’ve got that and talent, then it’s some force.”

The verdict

It is difficult to believe that this time last year, Adebayo was operating in League Two with Walsall, with his goalscoring record in League Two alerting a handful of Championship clubs.

The 23-year-old has adapted to second-tier football magnificently, proving to meet the physical and technical demands of the division.

Given how much he cost and his expected wage, Jones is quite right to suggest that pound for pound, he has to be considered amongst the best.

It would be interesting to see how Adebayo would have fared up in the Fulham side that has helped Mitrovic score 22 goals already this season, as it would be no shock to see Adebayo with a similar number.