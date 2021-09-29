Nathan Jones makes bold Elliot Thorpe prediction as Luton Town prepare for Coventry City clash

Elliot Thorpe put pen-to-paper on a contract with Luton Town late last week, with the 20-year-old becoming a free agent in the summer.

The 20-year-old, who rejected a contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur because of a desire to play first-team football, became Nathan Jones’ ninth signing since the summer.

With the defeat against Bournemouth perhaps coming too soon for the young midfielder, it remains to be seen if Thorpe gets named in the squad for tonight’s fixture against Coventry City.

The Hatters are now without a second-tier win in six games, and with several first-team players out injured, the 20-year-old might get a chance against the high-flying Sky Blues.

Speaking to Luton Today about the signing of Thorpe and what it means in the context of the January transfer window, Jones said: “We wanted to bring in something that was marquee.

“We’d have loved to have brought back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or something like that. We were in talks for a few but nothing materialised so we didn’t want to just bring in a body, as we’ve got midfielders we can rely on.

“The window’s not open for another four months, so in four months Elliot Thorpe will be in a totally different position to what he’s in now. In January, we might still be looking for that midfielder, or Elliot Thorpe may be the one that fills the void.”

The verdict

Dewsbury-Hall was excellent for The Hatters last season, with his ability on the ball, combined with his vision and desire, being three of his more prominent attributes.

Thorpe is a signing like Dewsbury-Hall, in the way that they both generated excitement amongst the Luton faithful.

Unlike the Leicester City man, the 20-year-old has joined The Hatters on the permanent deal, which will give fans great hope.

Thorpe should be very close to a first-team appearance. He has trained with The Hatters for a long time and the reason why he left the Premier League giants was that he is in search of regular minutes.