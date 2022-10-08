Nathan Jones makes big Alfie Doughty claim at Luton Town

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has tipped summer signing Alfie Doughty to be a ‘big player’ after recovering from injury.

The 22-year-old was signed from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, with Jones having tried to bring him in from Charlton Athletic 18 months previously.

Doughty will have been brought in for the left wing-back which will see Amari’i Bell drop into the back three before injury against West Ham saw Doughty miss the first ten games of the season.

Now back amongst the squad, Jones is tipping Doughty to be a big success at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said: “He’s come back from injury, he had a decent pre-season and then he got injured against West Ham and that’s what killed us a little bit.

“He’ll be a big player for us, he’s training at a fantastic level, a wonderful, wonderful level and he’s been unfortunate, not so much unfortunate, he’s had to bide his time, but he’ll play a lot a lot of games and do very well. “He’s in wonderful form in training and it’ll only be a matter of time before he gets his opportunity.” Doughty will be hoping he can get a chance to impress against West Brom on Saturday with the Hatters looking to build on their unbeaten run of form. The Verdict Luton’s strength in depth is staggering this season, especially when you compare it to last season. Doughty’s addition into the team will be a huge boost and will add a different dimension to the one Bell provides, with Doughty’s final ball being better than that of Bells. It will also add more balance and defensive solidity with Bell moving into the back three, something Jones would have wanted to do earlier this season. That being said, Luton are in good form at the moment showing just how hard a job Doughty has in forcing his way into the starting XI.