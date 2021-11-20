Nathan Jones makes admission about Luton Town problem in QPR defeat

Luton Town fell to a 2-0 defeat away at QPR on Friday night leaving them in 11th place.

It was a frustrating night for Nathan Jones and his side in their defeat as they were made to rue a lack of quality in front of goal.

The Hatters had 16 shots during the 90 minutes, but only three of them were on target with QPR’s only two shots on target ending up in the back of Simon Sluga’s net.

Chris Willock gave QPR the lead after ten minutes, with Charlie Austin grabbing the second after 55 minutes with both goals coming at a time when Luton were cranking up the pressure on QPR.

Speaking to the Luton News Herald & Post, Jones explained his frustration at his side in their defeat: “That’s the Championship, but we have to show a bit more quality.

“There’s a few things there, but we’ve got to show more quality, more composure, as we’ve had so many opportunities tonight. We’ve had 16 shots, and they’ve had two on target and scored.”

Jones did have praise for his side after the first half display despite going a goal down early on in the game, as he added: “In the first half I thought we were brilliant, a bit like last year (3-1 defeat), they had one opportunity in the first half and scored.

“We had so many opportunities, didn’t show the quality and didn’t punish them.” Luton are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. The Verdict Jones has every right to be frustrated with that display. Luton played well, they created an abundance of chances but were just not clinical enough. There have been several games where this has been the case for Luton, going back to the Bournemouth defeat. Elijah Adebayo had some guilt-edged chances and Luton were quickly punished. If there’s anything holding this Luton side back, it’s punishing teams at the right time and this game against QPR was a classic case of that for Luton this season. Should they be able to address this issue, they could well make a strong and sustained top six push this season.