Nathan Jones makes admission about Kal Naismith’s departure to Bristol City

Bristol City announced the signing of Luton Town’s player of the year Kal Naismith at the end of May.

The centre-back had been offered a new contract at Kenilworth Road after making 44 appearances for his side in the Championship last season, although he made the decision to move to Ashton Gate.

Following the announcement of the signing, Luton released a statement that read: “We were surprised to discover from our fellow Championship club’s announcement, without advance warning as is the usual etiquette, that the 30-year-old has rejected the opportunity of a new contract at Kenilworth Road.”

Therefore, this left the club needing to sign additions particularly for left-sided options in the squad to replace the hole left by Naismith.

Yesterday, the club announced the signing of Alfie Doughty from Stoke City as his replacement and despite the club reiterating the claim that Bristol City failed to contract Luton Town over the 30-year-old’s transfer, Luton boss Nathan Jones says he was aware the of the transfer as he told the club’s Official Media: “I have a fantastic relationship with Kal, and myself and him were communicating right throughout the process.

“As a club we did all we could. It’s just at Kal’s age, with the contract that Bristol City offer, a lot of Championship clubs are in a position to offer that and we just couldn’t compete, which we realised.

“We thank Kal for his services. He has done brilliantly for us, and we’ve done brilliantly for Kal. We signed him as Wigan’s right winger, having played just a handful of games at centre-half. Look at him now in that position.

“Kal and I will maintain a great relationship. I realise his reasons for doing on and he kept me privately abreast of every move he was making.”

The Verdict:

When Naismith’s departure was first announced, it became a rather sore affair for the Luton fans who were informed by Bristol City first and as a result, the player probably didn’t get the send off he quite deserved.

Many were under the belief that the 30-year-old hadn’t informed the club of his decision and that the departure was a shock.

However, Jones has made sure to set the record straight that it was only the announcement the club weren’t aware of and that he was kept in the loop at all times regarding the player’s future which will give his reputation at the club a chance to be rectified.