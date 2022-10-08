Nathan Jones issues verdict on Steve Bruce’s West Brom situation ahead of Luton Town clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has sympathised with West Brom manager Steve Bruce ahead of their clash this afternoon.

The Hatters’ boss likened his rivals’ situation to his time with Stoke City, when he faced a lot of pressure to maintain his position as head coach.

Bruce is now facing a similarly difficult situation at the Hawthorns, with every game now a referendum on his tenure with the club.

Defeat to Luton this weekend could mark the end of his time with Albion, having only taken charge in February.

But the opposition manager has claimed that his side needs to put the toxic atmosphere of the Hawthorns behind them when they face the Baggies at 3pm this afternoon.

“I have been there myself,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“Performance wise, your numbers have been good, but results haven’t been and sometimes that can happen.

“I don’t want to comment on Steve, I really like Steve, he is a good guy.

“He’s at a big club, he’s very experienced so whatever happens at that club, we can’t second guess anything.

“I’m sure good owners will look at performances and see that they’re a good side.

“Results-wise they’re struggling, performance-wise they’re doing very well.

“They’re in a false position for the squad they’ve got and the level they have been playing at.

“They’re a good side and very unfortunate, they controlled the game [against Preston North End] and with the greatest of respect were the better team on Saturday when they lost [to Swansea City].

“We’re in a results business so I understand the pressure but performance wise they are really dangerous.”

West Brom find themselves in the bottom three heading into this afternoon’s clash, sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

A record of 10 points from 12 games is far below pre-season expectations, with Luton seven clear of their upcoming opponents.

A win for the Hatters could see them rise from their 9th place position in the standings as they look to continue their four game unbeaten run.

The Verdict

West Brom are seven games without a win in the league, which has put a lot of pressure on Bruce’s position as manager.

It didn’t work out for Jones at Stoke when he faced similar scrutiny and it is difficult to see the Baggies’ manager staying much longer.

The atmosphere at the club has turned so sour, that a fresh change is almost necessary at this point.

This is a squad capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League, yet finds itself in the bottom three, which is not a sustainable situation.