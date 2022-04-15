Nathan Jones issues Luton Town rallying cry as Nottingham Forest clash looms

Nathan Jones has urged Luton Town fans not to falter in the closing stages of the team’s campaign.

The Hatters are competing for a play-off place and have performed better than expectations during pre-season.

But defeat to Huddersfield Town on Monday night has setback the side’s top six charge.

That result made it three games without a win going into this afternoon’s early kick-off with Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side go into the game off the back of five wins in a row and have the momentum on their side.

However, Jones has backed the home support at Kenilworth Road to maintain their support going into the closing stages of the season.

“We’ve given them everything and together we’ve been really good all season,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“Now it’s the final thing, now we can’t falter, now we can’t stutter, now we have to be strong, we have to be together, we have to go out and get the results we need.

“It’s tough, it’s really, really disappointing [losing to Huddersfield], but we’ve got to get over that as there’s still plenty to play for.”

A defeat this afternoon could see the team fall five points behind Forest in the table and will allow the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United to make up ground later in the afternoon.

A win would take Jones’ side above Forest in the table and into fourth place in the Championship.

The clash between these two sides kicks off at 12.30pm.

The Verdict

A packed crowd is expected at Luton today and a great atmosphere could really give the Hatters an edge in what could be a close contest.

Forest have been scintillating in recent weeks, but all it can take is one game to ruin that kind of momentum.

Jones will be hoping his side can bounce back from the difficult loss to Huddersfield and disrupt this charging Cooper side.

This could be a season-defining clash for Luton, as defeat will give rivals the opportunity to leapfrog them in the table.