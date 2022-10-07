Nathan Jones issues injury update on influential Luton Town figure ahead of West Brom clash

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has revealed that Reece Burke is set be out of action for a number of weeks as a result of a hamstring injury.

The Hatters defender sustained this particular issue during the first-half of their meeting with Hull City last Friday.

Unable to continue at the MKM Stadium, Burke was replaced by Gabriel Osho as Luton went on to claim a 2-0 victory on their travels.

In the absence of Burke, Luton were held to 3-3 draw by Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Despite taking the lead on two separate occasions in this particular fixture, the Hatters were forced to settle for a point in front of their supporters at Kenilworth Road.

Luton will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of this fixture, Jones has shared an injury update on Burke.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Luton’s official website) about the defender, Jones said: “He’ll be out.

“Not a significant amount of time, but it will be weeks and then we have to judge that then.

“He’s so important to us, it’s really unfortunate, because he’s been in fine form and he’s the type of important player we want.

“He’s aggressive, which was something that not many said about Reece Burke before he came here, but he’s a real aggressive centre half now, athletic, and he’s just picked up a fatigue injury.

“We’ve got to manage him as it’s not just about getting him back and coming back from that, the demands we put on them, we don’t want to put him in any danger, so it’s unfortunate, but we’ll manage that, it will be weeks, how many we don’t know yet, it’s how he reacts to everything, so we won’t put a timescale on that.”

The Verdict

This is a blow for Luton as Burke has been an influential player for the club during the opening stages of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 1.1 tackles and 4.8 clearances per game in the Championship during the current campaign and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.82 at this level.

Having conceded three goals in the absence of Burke earlier this week, Luton will need their other defenders to step up the mark in tomorrow’s showdown with West Brom.

When Burke is fit enough to feature again, he will unquestionably be determined to help the Hatter climb the Championship standings.