Nathan Jones issues further demand to Luton players after win at Blackpool

Luton Town were convincing 3-0 winners over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

After Sonny Bradley’s opener late in the first half, second half goals Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clarke gave Luton the win over an out-of-form Blackpool side who have now failed to win any of their last six games.

Luton weren’t in the best of form themselves having lost three of their last four in the lead up to this fixture, but put those doubts to bed quickly in this emphatic win.

Which club do these 22 rarely seen former Luton players now play for?

1 of 22 Who does former Luton Town loanee Flynn Downes play for now? Ipswich Town Swansea City Cardiff City Norwich City

The conditions weren’t the best but that didn’t stop Nathan Jones from praising his side, telling media after the game: “We defended the box superbly well. Apart from a few shots and a few scrambles, I thought we were comfortable in the first-half.

“Ironically, everything we worked on we had to do today in terms of defending, being compact, blocking shots and so on.

“It’s been apocalyptic since we’ve been up here with the wind and the rain, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Despite the emphatic win, Jones wanted more from his side: “Tactically we were spot on in terms of our pressing because we limited them to very little. “In fairness, we could have scored more if we showed a bit more composure. But to come away here and win 3-0 with the conditions, it’s a great day.” Luton are now 12th with 28 points, just five points off the top six. The Hatters are next in action when they host league leaders Fulham at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict This was more like it from Luton. Very often this season they have created plenty of chances and don’t take them. It’s been a key difference in tight games for them but here, in difficult conditions, they were able to put chances away efficiently and were very comfortable in the end. The challenge for the Hatters now is taking that into their next game against Fulham which will be tough. If however, they can deliver more as Jones has demanded, we have seen already this season that they have the talent to turn that into another push for a Championship play-off place this season.