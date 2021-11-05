Nathan Jones issues frank message on potential transfer interest in Luton Town star Elijah Adebayo

Luton Town currently sit one point away from the Championship play-offs and will be hoping to secure a place back in the division’s top six with a win against Stoke City tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters, who overcame a one-goal deficit to beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Tuesday evening, stretched their unbeaten record at Kenilworth Road to six as a result.

Sonny Bradley netted in the 57th minute to restore parity before Elijah Adebayo showed his clinical side to add his eighth goal of the season.

Harry Cornick completed the scoring just two minutes after that, finalising a manic five-minute spell in Bedfordshire.

Adebayo’s physicality, intelligence and quick feet have all combined this season to make him. real threat in Luton’s final third, and if it was not for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s unbelievable start, he would be fancying his chances of competing for the golden boot.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Luton Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1. What nationality is Jean-Louis Valois? Belgian French Austrian Swiss

Speaking to Luton Today, Nathan Jones highlighted just how good the striker is and warned any clubs keeping an eye on him: “If anyone is interested in Elijah they need to have one hell of a chequebook because he’s scoring goals at a wonderful Championship club and young, goalscoring target men of his size, stature, pace, power, learning capacity, they don’t come cheap.

“If we have an asset now that’s worth, I don’t know, a billion pounds, then in six months time he’s going to be worth two, that’s what we believe and all we can say.

“It’s far too premature for us to be talking about that and he’s still got plenty to achieve for Luton.”

The verdict

Adebayo has stepped up brilliantly well this season after playing fourth-tier football at this point last season.

Luton lost their top goalscorer during the summer, adding pressure on Adebayo to fill the vacant role.

However, he has been excellent in Luton colours and is proving to be a real difficulty for defenders to deal with.

It will be no surprise to see Adebayo linked with some big club in the near future, although, January might come a little too early.

The young forward is excelling under Jones’ management and has formed a dangerous partnership with Harry Cornick, who finds himself just a mere goal short of the 23-year-old’s total.