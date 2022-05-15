Nathan Jones issues Elijah Adebayo update ahead of Luton Town’s showdown with Huddersfield

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has admitted that it would be worth taking a risk on Elijah Adebayo tomorrow night if the forward makes progress in terms of his road to recovery.

The Hatters will be looking to book their place in the final of the play-offs by securing victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Adebayo missed the first leg of this showdown on Friday due to an issue with his hamstring that he sustained during the club’s meeting with Blackpool last month.

In the absence of the forward, Harry Cornick featured in a two-striker formation alongside Cameron Jerome at Kenilworth Road.

After Danel Sinani opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute, Sonny Bradley levelled proceedings for the Hatters.

This particular clash ended in a 1-1 draw as neither side were able to find a winner in the second-half.

Set to travel to West Yorkshire on Monday, Luton know that they will need to be at their very best in order to compete with the Terriers.

Ahead of this game, Jones has issued an update on Adebayo.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio (as cited by BBC Sport) about Adebayo, Jones said: “It’s day-to-day with him.

“We felt we couldn’t risk him on Friday because if something happens you don’t get him for the second leg and obviously the final, but now it’s winner-takes-all so if there is a chance it’ll be worth the risk.”

The Verdict

When you consider that tomorrow’s clash is set to be a defining moment in Luton’s season, it is hardly a surprise that Jones is taking this particular stance regarding Adebayo.

A stand-out performer for the Hatters this season, the forward could potentially make a difference at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In the 40 appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, Adebayo has scored 16 goals whilst he has also chipped in with four assists.

By producing another eye-catching performance at this level tomorrow, Adebayo could help his side maintain their hopes of securing promotion to the top-flight.