Nathan Jones issues Cauley Woodrow update ahead of QPR clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has suggested it will be touch and go whether or not Cauley Woodrow will return before the World Cup break next month.

The Championship pauses for just under a month following the Hatters’ home clash with Rotherham United on the 12th November, and does not get back underway until the 10th December.

Woodrow potentially faces that length of time out, though, having missed the club’s last three league matches.

Offering an update on Woodrow’s calf injury, which was sustained in training, Jones revealed that there was no imminent return expected for the 27-year-old.

“He’ll be a number of weeks which will take him really close to the international one, so it’s about monitoring that.” Jones revaled via Luton Today.

“He did his calf in training, out of absolutely nothing really, which is very, very strange, but that’s what’s been happening to us.

“Again we we trust our processes, we’ve had to adjust certain things, we’ve adjusted our meetings to make sure we don’t keep picking up little injuries, but at the minute, or the last six months, we’ve picked up more injuries than we would have liked as normally our record is fantastic.

“So it’s about adjusting to that, we’re an aggressive side, added new players in, so we have to adapt and this is a different level to what the club has been at for certain years.

“There’s a few factors involved in that, Cauley’s just a bit unfortunate, but it gives someone else an opportunity.”

Luton head into their weekend clash with Queens Park Rangers in decent form.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last five in the league and currently sit 10th in the division.

The Verdict

It’s a real shame to see that Cauley Woodrow could potentially be out until very close to or even after the international break.

His arrival at Kenilworth Road this summer seemed an exciting one, but he hasn’t really got going for the Hatters just yet.

Perhaps, if indeed he is out until after the international break, it could be a good thing, though.

In that scenario he will have time to fully recover from the calf problem, and, can undertake somewhat of a mini pre-season with the Hatters ahead of their return, rather than being chucked back in in the cut and thrust of a gruelling Championship schedule.