Nathan Jones issues brutally honest verdict after Luton Town’s defeat to QPR

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones couldn’t hide his disappointment as his side were beaten by Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road today.

A Cameron Jerome goal had put the Hatters ahead, with the hosts good value for that at the time. However, an Andre Gray penalty and a late Rob Dickie goal sealed the points for the R’s.

And, speaking to Luton Today, an emotional Jones admitted that this defeat, which saw the Hatters drop out of the play-offs, did really hurt.

“I feel low, I’ve got to be honest with you, the manner of it, just disappointed. These never have got to to play well to beat us. I don’t know what it is, because we have chance after chance against them away from home, and we gift them the goals and then here exactly the same.

“We’ve been in the top six, should have been fourth today, if you just do the basics well enough you’re fourth in the league today which is the biggest over achievement in history.”

Luton are back in action against Preston in the week.

The verdict

This was a tough one for Luton to take as they were the better team for large parts but individual mistakes ended up costing them the game.

Naturally, this will have hurt Jones and you can’t blame him for feeling low after the game, and the fans are sure to appreciate the honesty from the boss.

Pleasingly though, they have a chance to put the defeat behind them on Wednesday and you can be sure Jones’ attention will have already turned to how they can beat North End.

