Nathan Jones identifies the Luton Town player who has ‘Premier League quality’ amid recent fan stick

Nathan Jones has insisted that Luton Town defender James Bree possesses Premier League quality, despite recent criticism, as per a report from Luton Today.

Bree’s set-piece delivery has become the centre of attention in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old struggling for consistency from dead ball scenarios.

Having difficulties with his delivery in the first half, Bree answered his critics with an inch-perfect free-kick to assist Elijah Adebayo, with the prolific forward netting his 10th in the league this season.

Luton ended the contest with the league leaders as the better side, with Bree dealing with Neeskens Kebano and Bobby De Cordova-Reid expertly well.

Speaking to Luton Today about Bree, in the light of recent comments, Jones said: “James Bree’s getting a bit of stick, but I love that kid.

“He’s brave, gets on it, and when you have Premier League quality, as he has Premier League quality, and he’s trying to put in that perfect ball, that we score from, sometimes he’s going to shank one.”

“So yes, the fans pay their money, they can have a go at him, but get behind him as trust me, he’s on the same level if not above where Jack Stacey was and that’s what we do.”

The verdict

If it was not for his inconsistent set-pieces then fans would probably agree that he is enjoying a very good season with the Hatters.

Defensively speaking, he is a tough opponent to face, with very few players seeing joy on the left flank, whilst he has also proven to be dominant in the air.

He also possesses bundles of energy and links up well with players ahead of him.

Jones has always been impressed with the risks that Bree takes, even when facing criticism, as he looks to whip the ball in with venom, rarely taking the safe option when crossing.