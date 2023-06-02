Former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has held talks with Reading about their managerial vacancy, according to RDG.TODAY.

The Royals were relegated to League One last month following a long stay in the Championship, with transfer restrictions and a points deduction contributing to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

One good thing about their current situation is the fact they will be able to rebuild this summer and although they will still have to abide by a certain budget, they won't face the amount of restrictions they did last term in their quest to get deals over the line.

They have already been linked with a couple of players - and Nathan Baxter is one of those with the Berkshire outfit reportedly tabling an offer to try and lure the goalkeeper to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But recruiting a new manager has to be at the top of their priority list at this stage.

Will Nathan Jones be appointed by Reading?

At this stage, it seems as though Chris Wilder remains the Royals' first-choice option and they remain hopeful of getting a deal over the line for him.

However, there continues to be uncertainty about how close he actually is to being appointed in Berkshire and Jones may potentially be a backup option.

With this, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Welshman ended up getting the top job at the SCL Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether a Championship side comes in for him or not.

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Reading?

Although he endured a very poor spell at Southampton, Jones would be an excellent appointment in League One and would probably thrive in Berkshire if given the opportunity to put his stamp on the squad.

Some would question whether he will only ever have success at Luton considering how his time at Stoke City and the Saints went - but he would have the chance to rebuild the Royals' squad and that should increase his chances of being successful there.

He would certainly have a point to prove if he was appointed and that should help the Royals' cause - but with Wilder seeming to be the first-choice option - they will be hoping to secure the ex-Sheffield United manager's services.

Having been in talks with Wilder for weeks, they will be extremely disappointed if they fail to get a deal over the line now.