Nathan Jones gives verdict on “excellent” Luton Town attacker

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has been full of praise for Admiral Muskwe after his performance for the Hatters in their 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

This was Muskwe’s first league start since February, in which he featured for 63 minutes in another 2-0 win, which back then, was against West Brom at home.

The 24-year-old was playing in a front two, with his strike partner being Elijah Adebayo. Both came off in the 60th minute as part of a triple substitution, making way for Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome.

During his 60 minutes on the pitch, the Zimbabwe international put up a devoted display. He was constantly pressing the Swansea defence, which was causing problems for the opposition.

Just before his departure from the pitch, Muskwe was close to almost catching Andy Fisher out. The keeper must’ve breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the red number 15 go up on the substitution board.

Hatters boss Jones also made his feelings on Muskwe’s display clear, as quoted by Luton Today: “I thought he was excellent, part of a real good away team performance.

“Him and Elijah faded a little bit in the second half and then we’ve got Cameron Jerome and Carlton Morris to come on.

“We’ve still got Harry Cornick in the mix as well, Cauley Woodrow, so we’ve got real good quality to bring on and I thought we were excellent.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Luton Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Jonathan Smith Salford City FC United of Manchester

The Verdict

Jones was clearly delighted with the attacker’s contribution to the game, considering this was his first league start in over six months.

As Jones stated to Luton Today, the depth of attacking options that are available for the Hatters right now is incredibly encouraging.

The former Barnsley strike duo of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow were obviously the big name arrivals at Kenilworth Road over the summer, but Jones still has the likes of Cornick, Muskwe and Adebayo to turn to for attacking outlets.

After the display that Muskwe gave on Saturday in Swansea, as well as his manager’s feedback, Muskwe should be expecting more starts for Luton this season.