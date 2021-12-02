Nathan Jones gives update on Carlos Mendes Gomes’ Luton situation

Carlos Mendes Gomes has accumulated just 124 minutes of Championship action for Luton Town since making the move from Morecambe, where he emerged as an integral part of their promotion-winning campaign.

The 23-year-old has one start to his name, which was a game against Blackburn Rovers where a late injury to Admiral Muskwe opened up the door for him.

The exciting winger has not played in Luton’s last nine games in the Championship, with Mendes Gomes not being a part of the 18 in eight of those matches.

Speaking to Luton Today, Nathan Jones spoke about the young winger’s progression: “We’ve had many people ring us up saying ‘we can see he’s not had much game time, will he be available?’ And it’s categorically no, we know the plan we have for Carlos.

“Carlos will go nowhere, Carlos will feature for us and we know that, we believe in that.

He might have an element of frustration but Carlos’s time will come.

“He’s really been improving physically, he’s ready for the level now, so sooner or later you will see Carlos and hopefully, we won’t then see him take a backwards step and be bit part.”

The verdict

Mendes Gomes caught the attention of a whole host of clubs during the summer, with the Hatters winning the race.

There is no denying that Mendes Gomes has not seen the game time he would have liked, but ultimately, he needed the develop physically and tactically to be ready for Championship level football.

He will continue to get chances at first-team level as the season progresses and it will be down to him to take those opportunities when they are presented to him.

The young winger has an exciting future ahead of him at Luton, with his side just being patient at the moment.