Nathan Jones gives his verdict on Luton Town performance against Nottingham Forest

Luton Town hosted Nottingham Forest in what turned out to be an exciting game yesterday.

Town took the lead in the 37th minute through a Kal Naismith penalty after a handball from Jack Colback.

When captain Sonny Bradley was shown a second yellow to see him sent off in the 77th minute, the Hatters may have worried about whether they could hold on but were able to see the game out to come away with all three points.

Luton boss Nathan Jones was pleased with his side’s performance as he told Luton Today: “You’d be an absolute idiot if you didn’t describe that as a mammoth win.

“Forest hadn’t lost in ten, they’d won the last five and they have been annihilating teams with pace and power.

“Then they came up against a side who could match them today.

“Tactically we had to be right. I felt, on the balance of play, it was a pretty even game, with two top teams.

“It was a magnificent performance, and first half I thought we were outstanding.

“We were always not going to be able to keep up that momentum, especially with the decimation of players we have, we weren’t able to bring real game-changers on, but what a performance.”

However, despite being pleased with his side’s performance Jones felt as though the red card put his side in a difficult place as he said: “I felt we should’ve had a pen, it was definitely not a sending off and some decisions have gone against us, but we’ve shown real quality, desire and adaptability.

“Because apart from the stadium falling down, we’ve had to cope with everything.”

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s game was a brilliantly entertaining one and Luton will be pleased with their tenacity which made sure they were able to overcome their opponents and win the game.

Both sides are brilliant but considering the form Nottingham Forest were in and the recent injuries Luton have been facing, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the visitors come out victorious which is a credit to Jones’ side.

Jones has vocally expressed his disappointment with some of the decisions from the officials this season and despite getting a penalty, he did feel hard done by to have to face the end of the game with a player less which was a decision that could have definitely changed the game.

However, with that being said, Luton did a good job to hold on and they will be thankful the sending off didn’t change their result.