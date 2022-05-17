Nathan Jones gives his verdict on Luton Town following their play-off exit against Huddersfield last night

Despite having a brilliant season this year, Luton Town‘s joy came to an end last night after they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield which sees the Terriers progress to the Championship play-off final.

Nathan Jones’ side have done a remarkable job this season and were unlucky to lose out by just one goal.

Despite losing, Jones was impressed with his side’s performance as he told The Yorkshire Post: “We were outstanding tonight. The performance we put on, we had more clear-cut opportunities, we had more corners. It was just one thing we switched off from; we should have cleared it and didn’t. We gave the foul away and then they scored. They do it well, fair play and credit to them.

“But we were the better side and outstanding. I am really proud of my group and proud of how we go about everything. Just a tinge of disappointment. But that is amassed with masses of pride.

“Apart from goals, it was a top performance. They are a difficult side to play against and tactically very aware. The manager who gives his orders has been outstanding tactically. But we were better tonight; all over the pitch, we were better.

“We created more set-pieces and they provided one bit of quality which we didn’t. But in terms of the manager and tactically, we were outstanding.

“We had to contend with so, so much. We had eight players out – pace, power and game-changers. They bring Sorba Thomas on to be fair and he makes the difference. If we had Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo [fully] fit, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock [Mpenzu], Gab Osho. You are talking about top end athletes there. Maybe we could have overpowered them. That the things we have, but we are so proud of this group.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Luton Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

Luton’s success this season is only an extension of what they have achieved over the last number of years and reflecting on how far his side has come, Jones said: “To get into the Premier League, this is Luton Town where we have come from and all we have had. Three years ago, these were in the Premier League and we have come through the Conference. I am so proud.

“They are absolutely on the floor. You can imagine. Certain ones will be disappointed for roles they have played, but I am not. They have given me everything and have been the best group you can ever imagine. They deserved better.”

The Verdict:

Luton have achieved more than they will have anticipated doing so this season and they should be full of pride for doing so. However, they will also be disappointed not to make it further especially after putting in a generally good performance.

However, now they will have got a taste of what it feels like to be competing at the top which will no doubt help provide them with motivation to push on to achieve the same next season.

For Nathan Jones, this may be a good sign for him about where his team currently is and what he needs to add to his side next season to take them a step further.

Although they put in a good performance and Jones argues his side were the better team, they were not able to match the occasion which is something they will need to work on.