Highlights Nathan Jones turned down offers from Championship and League One clubs before joining Charlton Athletic, citing a special connection to the club.

Jones believes Charlton has the potential to go places and was attracted to the long-term project and ambitions of the owners.

Despite the relegation-threatened status of Charlton, Jones has proven himself capable of getting results at this level and could be a real coup for the club if he can replicate his past successes.

Nathan Jones has revealed that he turned down offers from Championship and League One clubs before making the move to Charlton Athletic.

The former Luton Town and Southampton manager was confirmed as the latest head coach of the Addicks earlier this month, replacing Michael Appleton.

The 50-year-old will be tasked with turning things around immediately, with the London club finding themselves embroiled in a relegation battle in the third division.

Jones has been out of work for 12 months, last managing the Saints in the Premier League.

He lasted just a few months in charge, winning just five of his 14 games in the Southampton dugout.

Nathan Jones makes Championship claim

Jones revealed that he received offers to return to management from clubs in the Championship and League One, as well as abroad, in his time between jobs.

However, he believes that a return to Charlton makes the most sense for him seeing as he began his coaching career with the club’s underage team over a decade ago.

“I had a number of opportunities to go back in,” said Jones, via The Standard.

“As I said, [there were] Championship clubs, I had a chance to go abroad and other League One clubs - but Charlton has a little bit of a place in my heart, if I’m honest.

“I know it is a fantastic club.

“I know obviously the predicament and the situation it is in now, but this is a place that can really go places.

“I spoke to the owners.

“It was an extensive process, because I needed to know as well that the owners are in it for the long term.

“They want to do good things, and they want to take Charlton to the levels it has been before - and that’s the project I wanted.

“From my dealings with the ownership group here now, they are in it for the long haul.

“They want to build something, which is what attracted me.”

Charlton Athletic league position

League One Table (As it stands February 5th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 30 -20 33 18 Burton Albion 30 -14 32 19 Charlton Athletic 30 -3 31 20 Reading 30 -6 31 21 Port Vale 28 -15 30 22 Fleetwood Town 30 -20 25 23 Cheltenham Town 28 -19 23 24 Carlisle United 30 -24 20

Charlton are currently 19th in the League One table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

The Addicks lost 1-0 to Derby County last weekend, which saw them slide closer to the drop zone.

A goal from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sealed all three points for the Rams, extending Charlton’s winless run to 12 league games.

Jones will oversee his first game in charge of his new club this weekend when they travel to relegation rivals Reading on 10 February.

Jones needs to turn things around fast at Charlton

Turning down moves to Championship clubs in favour of a relegation-threatened side in League One is an interesting career move for Jones.

However, he has proven himself very capable of getting results at this level having done quite well with Luton during their time in the lower leagues before earning Premier League promotion.

This could prove a real coup for Charlton if Jones can replicate that level of success again at the Valley.

But he needs to get results from this squad quickly, as the club is increasingly in danger of sliding into the relegation zone based on their current form.