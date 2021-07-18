Nathan Jones expects former Luton Town man’s future to be decided this week

Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu saw his contract expire at the end of June and has emerged as one of the more sought-after players in this transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who joined The Hatters as a teenager, has progressed from the National League to the Championship with the Bedfordshire club, finding a way to excel at every step he has taken to the second tier.

Last season, he formed an excellent partnership with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in midfield, attracting the interest of several clubs in the process.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn are two Championship clubs who have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, whilst Turkish club Hatayspor have also joined the race.

The future of the much-loved Luton midfielder is yet to be determined, but it is one of the biggest talking points at Kenilworth Road. Speaking to Luton Today, Nathan Jones addressed Mpanzu’s situation: “Let’s just give that a few days and we’ll see where we are with everything and any confirmation I can give you on anything of that I’ll do that.

“Right now, we’re looking to do one (new signing) pretty soon and then that will answer all questions about anyone’s involvement with us.”

The Verdict

The Hatters are seemingly preparing for life without Mpanzu.

Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury have already joined the club, Leicester’s Khanya Leshabela is currently on trial with the club, and Luton are also in pursuit of Burnley’s Josh Benson.

He has also now missed a significant part of pre-season and as time progresses, the more he is likely to not be fit enough to start the season.

It seems that this is a situation that Jones wants to be finalised as soon as possible. The Hatters have made some smart additions already this summer and it is likely that they will do the same if Mpanzu heads for pastures new.

20 questions about some of Luton Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored Luton's opener in the final of the 2009 Johnstone's Paint Trophy final? Claude Gnakpa Tom Craddock Chris Martin Asa Hall