Charlton Athletic's 2023/24 season has certainly been a rollercoaster ride for supporters, with the club looking like they may head down to the fourth tier throughout much of the winter period.

However, since appointing former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones, the Addicks have stabilised in League One and are certain of another year in the division.

With that in mind, Jones has started looking ahead to the summer window, and revealed the club's desired transfer strategy to the press following the side's 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Charlton's summer transfer strategy revealed by Nathan Jones

In the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at the Valley, Jones did not name a single loan player in the 18-man matchday squad.

This meant the London-based side were without their loanees in the form of Freddie Ladapo, Lewis Fiorini, Tyreeq Bakinson, Panutche Camara and Louie Watson - the majority of which were signings from January.

After the draw at The Valley, Jones talked to the South London Press about his exclusion of loan players and if it meant anything in terms of long-term strategy.

Speaking to SLP reporter Rich Cawley, he said, “It’s a bit of a coincidence and a bit of that. We’ve had loan players in here - I don’t like taking loans because if we believe in the work we do, I don’t want to develop other players for them.

“We want to develop our own players. We have got good enough young players here and players here that we can develop our own assets – that’s what I like doing.

"But unless someone is head and shoulders above us, I won’t take a loan unless they will give us a real, real zest – a real quality."

Nathan Jones' reputation for using internal talent

This won't be the first time that the former Luton and Southampton boss has acted this way with transfer strategies. In the past, he has had a preference for utilising a clubs young talent, but won't be drawn away from signing a brilliant young player on loan.

In the aforementioned interview, he also added, "Very rarely if one comes available, I'll take it.

"For example, at Luton we took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall because he was a Premier League player, but we got him playing in the Championship, because we felt we could have him for a year and develop him further."

Dewsbury-Hall has since gone on to star for Leicester City in the three years since this loan move, with the midfielder having a stellar campaign this season, scoring twelve and assisting thirteen for the Foxes and attracting interest from clubs elsewhere.

It's likely then that when Jones took over in early February, Luton Town and Manchester City would have hoped their loanees - Louie Watson and Lewis Fiorini - may have developed like Dewsbury-Hall under Jones' tutelage, but the opposite has instead happened.

Watson has only featured once under Jones and Fiorini hasn't featured at all, with Jones favouring the development of young midfielder Karoy Anderson alongside the talents of Conor Coventry and soon-to-be departing club captain George Dobson.

Charlton Athletic transfer strategy could aid club finances

As with any transfer strategy, the main aim is to bring in the best possible players for the side. However, there is a secondary aim of spending wisely and not plunging the club into financial troubles.

Jones' and Charlton's strategy, therefore, could prove to be very useful for both aims, as a move away from loans will negate having to pay other clubs money for the temporary usage of stars and instead give them plenty of budget to spend on the next round of permanent stars for the East London side.

An overhaul will definitely be needed too, with as many as eight players confirmed to have deals expiring this season too.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Contract Expiry according to Transfermarkt Player Name Contract Expiry Connor Wickham April 30, 2024 Kazenga LuaLua June 30, 2024 Michael Hector June 30, 2024 Lewis Ward June 30, 2024 George Dobson June 30, 2024 Terell Thomas June 30, 2024 Thierry Small June 30, 2024 Luca Ness June 30, 2024

Added to the boost in regard to finances is the fact that Charlton fans can now perhaps breathe a sigh of relief regarding the news of a potential takeover by Massimo Cellino, as the news today signifies the potential beginning of a long-term project.

This strategy drawn up by Jones will have most likely been approved by the hierarchy at the club, meaning the two look set to stay for the near future and this can only spell good things for next year, as the club, manager and fans all target the long-awaited return to the Championship.