Nathan Jones discusses prospect of leaving Luton Town for Southampton

Nathan Jones has confirmed he will hold talks with Southampton today about becoming their new manager, although he insists it’s not certain he will leave Luton Town.

The Premier League side sacked Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday and Jones quickly emerged as the frontrunner to land the job.

Since then, the Hatters revealed that an approach has been made, with talks to take place after their game against Stoke City last night, which Luton lost 2-0.

And, speaking after the game, Jones told Luton Today the latest on the situation, with formal talks now set to take place.

“I’ve been granted permission to speak to Southampton which is a wonderful honour for me to be able to do that. I’ll be brutally honest with you, I’m going to have a conversation tomorrow with them and then I’ll know more about it.

“It’s not a wave goodbye, I’ve still got to have a conversation, I’ve still got to do stuff. It’s not a done deal. It’s a Premier League club that’s a very, very good Premier League club, a respected Premier League club have asked permission to speak to me and that’s a credit to the club, a credit to the players that I have that they have put me in that position.”

The verdict

You have to credit Jones for facing the press after as he knew the questions would be all about Southampton but it was right to give the fans an update.

Clearly, he’s going to have a big decision to make because he is the number one target for the Saints and it’s an opportunity for him to coach in the toughest league in the world.

So, you would expect further developments in the next 24-48 hours and Luton fans will just want this sorted as soon as possible either way.

