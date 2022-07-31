Luton Town boss Nathan Jones couldn’t hide his frustration at the way Birmingham City played during the 0-0 draw yesterday, although he did praise their defensive efforts.

The Hatters endured a tough afternoon against Blues, as they controlled large parts of the the play but they struggled to create clear chances, and when they did, John Ruddy was on form to keep them out.

So, Luton had to settle for a point but Jones was unhappy with how the visitors were allowed to delay and manage the game.

“I don’t know what Birmingham’s tactics were, yeah. It’s masked under playing out from the back where you line everyone up and it takes 30 seconds. You do that in the final minute and you are 1-0 up and it’s a booking. It’s a different rule for ten minutes,” he told Birmingham Live.

“Fair play to Birmingham, they defended well because to keep us to no goals at home you have got to do well.”

Jones’ men are back in action next weekend when they travel to take on Burnley.

The verdict

This was a frustrating afternoon for Luton and Jones’ comments reflect that, with the boss speaking shortly after the game.

Of course, Birmingham would’ve been happy with a point, so they were right to do whatever was needed to try and get a result and they’ve ended up going away with a draw.

For Luton, it’s about showing more composure and quality in the final third and, as Jones briefly touched upon, it’s down to them to change the flow in these types of games.

