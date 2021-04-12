Nathan Jones delivers update on potential futures of Luton Town duo

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has insisted that both George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua do not have anything left to prove to him as the Hatters weigh up the decision of whether to keep them at the club for next season.

The Hatters are going to face an important summer transfer window where they will need to try and improve the squad and kick on from what has been a solid campaign for them in the Championship.

Moncur and LuaLua are two of the players they have who are set to see their existing deals come to an end in the summer and the pair have not been regular starters this term with just nine between them.

However, both players offered reminders of their potential qualities during the Hatters’ 3-1 comeback win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, with the pair both managing to get on the scoresheet to help turn around the game for Jones’ side. That shows that they still have something to offer and they will be needing more game time to prove their worth in the rest of the season.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones insisted that he does not think either player needs to prove anything to him. While he also suggested that decisions on their futures will be based around what the club need to do to move things forward and progress the squad in the summer.

He said: “We keep preaching about it’s a squad game and you get your opportunity.

“They train so well every day, they’ve got a great attitude, they get frustrated at times, but I never see that.

“They want to be here, they don’t have to prove they want to be here, what they have to do is be given opportunities.

“They’ve got real, real quality, it’s just we want to keep evolving.

“Can we evolve with everyone? I don’t know.

“Who can we take forward? Those are the decisions, but they’re brilliant, it’s a brilliant group and it’s two fantastic goals.

“Kazenga has that, he needs to add a bit of consistency Kazenga, but if you get him in and around the box, he can hit a kebab shop 100 metres down the road, or he can hit top bin like that, and that’s what he does.”

The verdict

These comments suggest that Jones is still weighing up the prospect of keeping hold of both Moncur and LuaLua but that ultimately he might have to make the decision to allow them to leave the club so that they can free up room for other additions. These are the sorts of calls that the Hatters need to get spot on if they are going to progress from this term.

Sometimes you need to be ruthless with the situations of certain players for the benefit of the football club moving forwards. Neither Moncur or LuaLua have been able to command regular starts this term, so if that is going to remain the case next season then it might be a wise decision to allow them to both move on and find a new challenge.

However, it will also come to whether Jones feels he will have enough depth in his squad in their positions for next term if he is to allow two important squad players to leave. The pair will have to keep making an impact as they did at Wycombe to stay in with a chance of remaining at the club.