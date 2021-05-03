Nathan Jones delivers strong message ahead of crucial fixture that will interest Derby & Sheffield Wednesday

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones insists that his team are fully focused as they prepare for tomorrow’s game against Rotherham United, which could have huge implications in the relegation battle.

The Millers head down south knowing a win could take them out of the relegation zone ahead of the final day, when the two other teams involved, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday, face each other at Pride Park.

Therefore, both clubs will be desperate for Luton to pick up all three points, and Jones, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, reassured them that his team will be fully committed, even though they have little to play for.

“I’m trying to keep us as focused so we go after points so we’re not just resting and cruising until the end of the season. Look, we’ve done enough to have earned the right to cruise but I don’t want us to do that.

“We want to finish as high as we can. We’re not concerned about any other clubs because we were in a tough place last year where nobody was doing us favours.”

The verdict

This is exactly the sort of message you would expect from Jones, and, in fairness, nobody should ever question the professionalism or desire of his players.

They always give their all and the fact they are on a five-game unbeaten run shows they aren’t in holiday mode right now.

So, it should be a close contest tomorrow and it’s a game that will have a huge bearing on which two do go down out of Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.