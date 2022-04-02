Nathan Jones delivers Millwall verdict ahead of Luton Town clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has claimed Millwall are big rivals for the play-off places.

The two sides meet this afternoon with the Hatters six points clear of Gary Rowett’s side.

But there are only eight games left this season, with the campaign set to draw to a dramatic conclusion.

Jones believes Millwall have to be taken seriously in the battle for a top six finish.

Millwall have found themselves in a good run of form that has brought the Lions back into contention for a play-off place.

Jones hasn’t written off Millwall and believes three points this afternoon will be crucial in order to stave off their looming threat.

“Millwall are a very good Championship side,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“They have a really experienced manager, experience right throughout the side, a real tough game every time you play home and away against Millwall, we know that.

“I haven’t looked in depth at the league but they are definite play-off candidates absolutely.

“Anyone below that I don’t know but we’re looking at those as severe rivals to what we want to achieve.

“It’s a Championship game for start, which is always really difficult. Gary prepares his teams fantastically well, they’re always in and around where they need to be.

“The work-rate, it’s Millwall, it’s as tough a game as can be, we absolutely know that.

“But it’s at our place and we’re a good side as well, we believe.

“So I know Gary will be feeling exactly the same as I am.”

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Luton Town?

1 of 12 Anthony Joshua? Yes No

Luton go into this afternoon’s clash fourth in the table following Huddersfield Town’s Friday night win over Hull City.

But a win over Millwall will see Jones’ side move back into third place.

However, Millwall themselves have the chance to move to potentially within one point of the play-off place with a win, if results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

Millwall’s run has seen them go unbeaten in eight games before losing to Stoke City in their most recent match.

That has moved them into play-off contention having fallen down the table in a poor run at the turn of the year.

There is still so much to play for in the final weeks of the season that this game will be crucial in deciding both clubs’ fates for the campaign.

Luton have the points advantage, but there are several clubs breathing down their neck in what is a very competitive field for only four places in the play-offs.