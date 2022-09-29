Nathan Jones credits Luton Town board following Watford managerial decision

Luton Town had a strong season last year as they made it to the play-offs, losing to Huddersfield in the semi-final.

The new campaign hasn’t started poorly for them but they were a bit slow to get going having to wait until their fifth league game of the season for a first win.

Given the Hatters strengthened their side fairly well during the summer transfer window, they have been expected to get off to a quicker start and with Huddersfield and Watford both sacking their managers early on in the season, Nathan Jones could have felt the pressure.

However the Luton manager, who has now guided his side up to 11th having been unbeaten in three games, has credited the board at Kenilworth Road for standing by him as he told Luton Today: “Obviously since we last spoke there has been a Championship manager who has gone and that is the perils of being a manager, perils of results, owners and things.

“Luckily enough I have a fantastic board and when we have a little wobble as such, different owners might have thought we spent a bit of money in the summer, we finished sixth last year, we should be this, but you’ve lost two on the bounce so see you later.

“I have a good board here and a good CEO who I have a good relationship with and here we do things slightly more structured.

“I’m veer happy with that and I’m very happy to be manager of this club.”

The Verdict:

Luton this year look like a side who just needed some time to gel with some new signings coming in over summer and they now seem to be in a much better place than they had been.

When you look at different sackings in the league so far, Huddersfield’s decision made more sense than Watford’s so it’s not a case of all clubs should be doing the same things. However, you can understand why Nathan Jones feels a sense of relief when he looks at the board he has above him at Luton.

The boss has given a lot to the club so it makes sense that the board would back him and it’s a decision that looks to be paying off at the moment and Jones will be hoping he can continue to prove that throughout the season.