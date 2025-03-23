Charlton Athletic are hitting their stride at the perfect time in League One.

Nathan Jones’ Addicks are in sensational form in the third tier, lifting the London club into the automatic promotion race with eight games remaining.

Even if Charlton fail to grab second place and with it an automatic promotion spot, the Addicks will have momentum behind them to take into the play-off campaign.

But there must be worries that missing out on promotion could lead to exits this summer – with one talent in particular surely to attract attention.

Tyreece Campbell: From Charlton Athletic’s academy to first-team regular

Despite only being 21 years of age, Campbell is already a Charlton centurion, and by the end of the season he could have racked up a century of appearances in League One.

First handed his League One debut as an 18-year-old by Johnnie Jackson during the 2021/22 season, Campbell has slowly earned more minutes and appearances over the last few seasons.

After playing just four minutes of league action across two appearances in his debut season as a senior player, the winger went on to play 22 times the following campaign, receiving his first starts in League One.

By the 2023/24 season that had increased to 33 appearances, with current Charlton boss Nathan Jones slowly incorporating Campbell into his plans.

Tyreece Campbell's Charlton Athletic League Stats (As per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25* 36 3 1 2023/24 33 2 5 2022/23 22 2 1 2021/22 2 0 0 *Stats correct as of March 21, 2025

Jones clearly saw enough from Campbell’s appearances in the closing stages of that season, establishing the winger as a regular starter this season.

Campbell has already made the most league appearances in a single season in his embryonic career, starting 29 of his 36 League One outings so far this season (prior to their weekend clash with Peterborough)

Although the wideman is yet to become a consistent producer of goals and assists, scoring three times and setting up a teammate just once in League One this season, Campbell has frequently threatened opposition defences.

Addicks supporters and staff alike will hope the winger continues his upwards trajectory and continues to improve with further exposure to consistent first-team football.

Whilst there has not been too much external fanfare surrounding the 21-year-old, clubs higher up the EFL could be tempted to make a move for Campbell in hopes that he blossoms into a frequent producer of goals.

Charlton Athletic & Nathan Jones will have to expect Tyreece Campbell transfer interest if promotion isn't secured

At the end of the 2023/24 League One campaign, Charlton managed to tie Campbell down to a new deal at The Valley on two-year terms with a clause that allows the club to extend the player’s contract by a further year if they so wish.

But that did not deter clubs in the winter transfer window, with manager Jones praising his board and owners for withstanding pressure from other clubs to sell the talented youngster.

However, if sides from higher up the pyramid come calling again this summer, Charlton might have a hard time convincing Campbell to stay if they remain a League One club.

By earning promotion this season, the Addicks would be in a stronger position to retain their stars – Campbell included – as well as tempt them into signing new contracts to tie their futures down to the club.

The goal contributions may not be flying just yet for Campbell, but there's clearly potential to work with - potential that could be highly-coveted by clubs this coming summer in the Championship.