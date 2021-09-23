Nathan Jones confirms Luton Town’s interest in ex-Tottenham player

Nathan Jones has had to contend with an absence of several first-team players early on in this campaign, with his Luton Town side continuing to deal with a number of injuries.

In each of the last three games, Jones has needed to change his original team sheet because of injuries sustained in the warm up.

Admiral Muskwe had to withdraw from the starting XI to face Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month before Sonny Bradley was unable to play a part against Bristol City. Most recently, Danny Hylton injured himself in the warm up against Swansea City, allowing 17-year-old Aidan Francis-Clarke to appear on the bench for the first time.

24 questions about some of Luton Town’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Between what years did Brian Stein play for Luton Town? 1975-1986 1976-1987 1977-1988 1978-1989

It now appears that The Hatters are hoping to bolster their squad ahead of their visit to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Wales Online reporting earlier on today that Luton had won the race for former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe.

Jones has since confirmed to Luton Today that his side are monitoring the 20-year-old at the moment, and has also stated that he has been training with The Hatters recently: “Elliot’s someone we know very well.

“That process is a little bit ongoing at the minute, when there’s news we’ll let you know.

“We’ve had him in, he’s relatively local to us, so if there’s news on that we’ll announce it.

“But he’s someone we’ve actually had in before, Spurs allowed us to have a look at him in April and May, so we know of him very well, he’s been on our radar for a while.”

The verdict

With the injuries that Jones has had to deal with, it is no real shock to see Luton head back into the free market.

Their intent to bring in the 20-year-old does suggest that the players they currently have sidelined, could be out for a while.

However, Thorpe, should he sign, will bring quality, energy, and work rate to that Luton midfield, and whilst it remains to be seen if he would immediately step into the first team environment in Bedfordshire, he is someone who can certainly progress with the club.

Wales Online confirmed in their report earlier that several top-flight teams have been monitoring, which is an indication that this could be some excellent business.