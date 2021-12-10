Nathan Jones confirms Luton Town player blow ahead of Fulham clash

Nathan Jones has confirmed that Luton Town forward Harry Cornick will miss the next few Luton games, during an interview with Luton Today.

The 26-year-old, who did not make the trip to Blackpool when Luton ran out as 3-0 winners last weekend, is suffering from a calf injury.

Cornick has netted seven league goals for the Hatters this season, with the pacey attacker forming an excellent partnership next to Elijah Adebayo.

The former Bournemouth man has played 190 times for Luton since his 2017 move to Kenilworth Road, netting 30 times and assisting a further 24 in the process.

When asked if Cornick will be fit to play on Saturday by Luton Today, Jones said: “Cornick isn’t, Lockyer is a lot closer than he was last week, so we’re going to have made a decision on him, but Cornick isn’t.

“Cornick has got a calf injury, so he’ll be a few weeks yet.”

The verdict

Cornick’s pace is a real weapon for the Hatters and would have helped stretch an organised Fulham defence for tomorrow’s clash against the league leaders.

However, it appears that he will not be seen for a while, which will be a big blow for Luton when considering the impact he has made already this season.

The 26-year-old’s absence will mean that Carlos Mendes Gomes or Fred Onyedinma might be handed opportunities in the starting XI against the Whites.

Cornick is an integral member of the squad, but Luton have more than enough quality in depth to cope with his absence.