Nathan Jones confirms Luton interest in Celtic and Rangers transfer target

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that he has made an enquiry for in-demand Charlton winger Alfie Doughty – but thinks the club will ultimately miss out to another rival.

The 21-year-old is arguably the hottest property in the EFL right now, with three clubs having bids accepted for him according to Addicks boss Lee Bowyer – those being Bournemouth, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

In addition to the trio meeting Charlton’s asking price, Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have reportedly offered pre-contract terms to the left-sided player, meaning he could cross the border for nothing at the end of the season.

But another club has emerged as a contender for Doughty’s signature and that is Luton Town.

The Hatters were reportedly in for Doughty in the summer but they failed to land the youngster – but Luton remain keen on him.

Unfortunately though it looks like they may have been priced out of making an official move.

“We really like him and we inquired about him in the summer, but I think he might go beyond our budget at this point to be honest with you,” Hatters boss Jones told Luton Today.

“We like him as a player, but he’s a Charlton player, so I won’t comment too much.

“We did inquire about him in the summer, because he’s the type we like, but he will go above our finances at this point.” The Verdict Way to get the fans’ hopes up Nathan! No disrespect to Luton, but of all the teams linked with Doughty’s signature, Luton are probably the smallest in size but are one of the few that could probably guarantee him first team football. The rumoured fee to secure Doughty’s signature is £650,000, which isn’t too much relatively speaking for a Championship team, but with finances tough for many to manage due to the current global situation, it is just unfortunate for Luton that they can’t enter the race at this time – and they stand to miss out on a talent.