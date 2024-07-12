Highlights Nathan Jones has addressed Charlton fans ahead of his first full season, aiming to generate enthusiasm and unity within the club.

The squad is optimistic about the upcoming League One campaign, with more season tickets sold and new experienced signings.

Charlton must improve this season with Jones' Premier League experience and new signings, aiming to compete at the top end of the table.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has addressed the supporters ahead of his first full season in charge at The Valley.

Jones was appointed as Charlton's manager at the beginning of February, after Michael Appleton was sacked with the club just four points above the relegation zone in League One.

The Welshman lost just two of his sixteen games in the dugout, as the Addicks finished the season nine points above the bottom four in 16th place - the club's lowest finish in 98 years.

Nathan Jones' Charlton Athletic record - as per Transfermarkt Wins Draws Losses 4 10 2

Now, the squad is at a pre-season training camp in Slovenia as they prepare for the 2024/25 League One campaign. Jones took his Luton Town squad to the same location ahead of their 2018/19 title-winning season in the third tier.

The 51-year-old is optimistic that the next few years will be enjoyable for Charlton fans, who are set to watch a fifth consecutive season of League One football, having failed to see the Addicks finish in the top six once since being relegated from the Championship in 2020.

Nathan Jones sends a message to Charlton fans

Charlton have sold more season tickets for next season than they had done at the same stage last year, which suggests that Jones has instilled some belief in the fanbase during his short tenure so far.

Jones sat down at the scenic training camp in Slovenia for an interview that was posted on the club's official X account, in which he had a message for Charlton supporters ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

He said: "Let's get on the journey early. The greater numbers we get, the more we can generate in terms of enthusiasm, in terms of we can really fire up this project. And we want fans to get behind us, we want you to believe in what we're trying to achieve here.

"The really good thing is if you can get in early, and be part of that right from the off, it makes everyone at the football club stronger. We urge anyone that is sitting on the fence or anyone that's umming and ahhing. We're doing our part, we feel, in terms of the board have backed us, we've brought in a higher calibre of players, we've brought in players that we feel really can do well for this football club.

"Now, we're asking the fans to back that as well."

It appears as though Jones feels confident that his squad is in a good position going into the new season, and he wants the atmosphere at The Valley to be bouncing for the first home game in League One against Leyton Orient on August 17.

Charlton must improve on last season

Now that Charlton have a manager who was working in the Premier League last year, and a number of new signings with experience of winning promotion from League One and playing in higher divisions, it is vital that they compete at the top end of the table next season.

Jones has experience of being successful in the third tier, after his Luton side were second in League One when he left for Stoke City in January 2019.

It could be an exciting season for the Addicks, and the manager has made it clear that he feels as though Charlton fans should get involved in the journey right from the off.