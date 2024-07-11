Highlights Charlton Athletic's busy summer transfer window aims to improve on a disappointing 16th-place finish in League One last season.

New Addicks signings bring promotion experience and a push for further additions to Nathan Jones' squad in preparation for 2024/25.

Jones is pleased with the squad's progress but expects more signings and potential departures to create a stronger Charlton team.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has revealed that the Addicks' busy summer is likely to continue – hinting at more new signings and suggesting that there will likely be player exits as well.

Jones arrived at the club in February after the sacking of Michael Appleton, meaning that this transfer window is the first since he was appointed.

The Addicks have brought in seven new signings so far this summer, as they look to make a serious improvement on their 16th-place finish in League One last season.

Charlton Athletic - 2024/25 signings so far - as per Transfermarkt Player Name Previous Club Greg Docherty Hull City Gassan Ahadme Ipswich Town Matty Godden Coventry City Alex Mitchell Millwall Josh Edwards Dunfermline Athletic Luke Berry Luton Town Will Mannion Cambridge United

Several of those new signings have experience of winning promotion from League One and playing in a higher division, which should be a cause for optimism ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Charlton have failed to reach the play-offs in any of their four League One campaigns since suffering relegation from the Championship in 2020, and Jones will want to change the club's recent fortunes during his tenure.

Jones makes pre-season transfer promise

Despite the fact that seven new faces have already come in through the door at The Valley during this transfer window, Jones wants to push on and make further additions to strengthen his squad.

The Addicks are currently at a training camp in Slovenia, where the Welshman took his Luton Town squad before their 2018/19 League One title-winning campaign, as they ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season.

The 51-year-old manager sat down in front of a scenic backdrop in Slovenia for an interview that was uploaded to the club's official X account, and discussed the summer transfer window.

"The people that have come in have made us stronger," said Jones.

"This a stronger squad, it's a more athletic squad, it's a more experienced squad. We've added goals to the squad, we've added athleticism, we've added quality, experience. We've got pace.

"The group is different. It's a different group. The hunger here, the professionalism. We're in a very good place. You know, we haven't played a game yet in terms of league, or anything, so we won't know until we play league games, but in terms of being in a position this early in pre-season, yeah, we are in the position I would have liked us to be.

"Our business isn't finished yet."

Jones made it clear that he is very happy with the current state of his Charlton squad at this stage but it appears as though there will be more incomings at The Valley this summer.

Nathan Jones wants a smaller squad

While Jones is looking to make further signings before the end of the window, he also touched on the fact that a couple of players could leave.

Alfie May and Conor McGrandles have already left Charlton this summer to join Birmingham City and Lincoln City respectively, and it seems as though there will be more departures in the coming weeks.

During the interview, Jones discussed the situation.

He said: "It's a big squad, so one or two will have to move on, but we still want to add more quality.

We've still got not far off six weeks of the window in terms of being able to do that, so it might not be in the next day or two, but by the end of the window I, in God's will, would like us to be stronger than we are now."