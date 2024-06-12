Highlights Charlton Athletic's academy has a history of producing top talent like Konsa and Gomez for England.

Nathan Jones should continue to promote and trust young players like Leaburn to excel.

Despite being in League One, Charlton's youth setup is proving that hard work can lead to success on a bigger stage.

Charlton Athletic will be represented by two of their own in Germany for Euro 2024 with England this summer. Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez both came through the ranks at the Addicks and now have the chance to help win their nation's first tournament since 1966.

Despite their current League One fortunes, Charlton have a rich history of developing young talent through their academy. Nick Pope, Scott Parker and Jermain Defoe are just three former Charlton prospects that have donned the England shirt, amassing a combined 85 caps for their country.

Now, with Euro 2024 on the horizon, the Addicks will be able to watch out for two of their own in the form of Aston Villa's Konsa, and Liverpool's Gomez.

The defenders came through at a similar time, with the former joining the club at 11 years old, while Gomez joined at 10.

Both players moved on to pastures new in 2018 and 2015 respectively. Gomez made just 24 appearances for Charlton before he signed for the Reds for £3.5 million, such was his potential. Konsa on the other hand, featured 86 times before moving to Brentford. However, the Addicks will still be able to hold pride in their achievements.

Nathan Jones must recognise the call-ups

Although both have been away from The Valley for a number of years now, manager Jones should take comfort in the fact that the club has been able to produce such a high calibre of player so recently.

Nathan Assimwe, Daniel Kanu, and Karoy Anderson all came through the academy and featured heavily throughout last season as Charlton survived comfortably in League One following a less than inspiring start to the campaign - and may be able to learn from Gomez and Konsa.

New stars could follow in their footsteps ahead of 2024/25, with Ryan Viggars' contract being extended in recent weeks, while Henry Molyneux looks to be a promising youngster in between the sticks.

Jones should continue to make use of his youngsters and promote the opportunities that those in the past have gone on to take.

This is particularly important, as Charlton will be represented in Germany by the same number of academy products as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Sheffield United. It proves that no matter the level of club at the time, those players who work hard and perform can go on to great things.

Miles Leaburn can take on responsibility

20-year-old striker Miles Leaburn faced an injury-hit 2023/24 but when fit, he started to show what he could provide in the future.

Three goals in 13 appearances in the league last season gave fans just a small insight into their home-grown forward. Alongside an experienced Alfie May, the upcoming campaign may be his breakout year.

Jones should put his trust in his academy product, especially if May was to pick up an injury that keeps him out for the majority of the season.

Miles Leaburn 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 13 (9) Goals (Assists) 3 (1) xG 2.11 Dribble Success 56.5% Aerial Duels Won 45.3%

With enough game time, Leaburn has every chance to develop into a goalscoring machine that could save Jones a huge sum of money. And although Charlton are still in the third tier of English football, there is every chance that he can develop and move on up the divisions.