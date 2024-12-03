This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a strong start to the campaign, it has been a disappointing last month for Nathan Jones' Charlton Athletic side in League One, who may now be eyeing deals to strengthen the side in next month's transfer window.

The appointment of Jones was seen as a coup for the Addicks, and after the impact he made at The Valley last season and strong summer recruitment, many believed his side would be among the promotion contenders in the third tier this time around.

However, after losing ground on the play-off picture, the pressure has been increasing on Jones to turn things around. They may well look to January to strengthen the squad in a push for the top-six during the second-half of the campaign.

League One table (as it stands, 3rd December) Team P GD Pts 8 Bolton Wanderers 16 -1 27 9 Lincoln City 17 +2 26 10 Mansfield Town 15 +3 24 11 Exeter City 16 -1 23 12 Charlton Athletic 16 0 22 13 Peterborough United 16 +3 21 14 Bristol Rovers 17 -6 21 15 Wigan Athletic 16 +2 20

Charlton Athletic's January transfer window plans

FLW's Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming was asked for his thoughts on how much he believes his side will be looking to spend in January, with the winter window opening in under a month's time.

He said: "In terms of spending money, I don't think I can see us spending too much money.

"I don't think Nathan Jones strikes me as the kind of guy who likes to spend a lot in January.

"We've got a decent squad and we have molded it to him, and I think you have to give it the season to fit in.

"We have got a lot of players who are injured and, especially defensively, players who are coming back to full fitness over the Christmas period.

"So I don't think we necessarily need to go out and buy players to replace them as they return to fitness.

"I don't think January is ever a good time to be buying anyway. I imagine it will just be a time when clubs are inflating fees because it's more difficult to replace someone mid-season.

"I don't think there is any need for us to spend big unless there is a position that Jones really wants to strengthen, or if injuries are worse than we think.

"You know, if Jones is particularly coy about timelines for injuries and we virtually get no team news in that sense.

"I think unless some of those sidelined players that are currently unavailable are far worse? Then we might dip in, but I'd be surprised."

Charlton Athletic's January transfer window 2025

Charlton have some capable forward players, but with their style of play making them fairly attritional under Jones, there could be argued that there is a need for some more creativity.

Answers to that problem could be found in the market, but also tactically if Jones wishes to take the shackles off his players in an attacking sense to sacrifice some defensive solidity.

Per FotMob, they have the 14th best attack, having generated 17.4 xG across their 16 league matches thus far. Charlton are in danger of fading away into mid-table once again unless they arrest that issue.

It's no great surprise that the Addicks are yet to score more than two goals in any league fixture so far this season. Aside from that fact, the base level of the squad is strong and should mean they have a more successful campaign this year than last.

A signing or two may be what tips the balance in their favour in a play-off race, or perhaps even better with a strong latter half of the season.