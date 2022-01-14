Nathan Jones addresses transfer link involving Luton Town and Wigan Athletic

Nathan Jones has confirmed that Luton Town are not in the running for 27-year-old Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, during an interview with Luton Today.

Jordan Jones, who has struggled to pave his way to regular contention for the promotion-challenging Latics, has started just three league games this season, adding a further six from the bench.

The Hatters were reportedly part of a five-team Championship chase for the winger’s services, as reported by TEAMtalk, with Derby County, Reading, Barnsley and Blackpool also credited with an interest.

Luton are yet to add to their squad this month after seemingly doing the hard work in the summer.

Speaking to Luton Today about Jordan Jones and his link to Luton, Nathan Jones said: “But Jordan Jones, absolute not. Not because we don’t like him, but we’re not looking in that area.

“You could name a load, but there’s not many if I’m honest that we’re looking at and not many names that has gone ‘bang.’ “If someone comes up that we feel, ‘wow, that’s what we’re looking for now, a little bit wow,’ not just bodies.” The verdict It would have been a surprise to see Luton add Jones to their squad this month, especially when considering the plethora of attacking talent they do possess. It would have been especially surprising given the fact that he has struggled to play regularly for a club in League One season, albeit, he does have two quality options ahead of him in Callum Lang and James McClean. Nathan Jones seems to be content with his squad, after a big recruitment drive in the summer. A midfielder who can operate in a slightly more advanced position could be added to Kenilworth Road this season, with Jones admitting truth behind rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson.