Nathan Jones addresses Robert Snodgrass’ immediate situation at Luton Town

Nathan Jones has admitted that his Luton Town side will need to be careful around Robert Snodgrass’ workload, in conversation with FLW.

Snodgrass arrived at Kenilworth Road on Friday, with the Hatters securing the signing of the free agent, following his departure from West Brom in January.

The 34-year-old, who has a wealth of experience in England’s top two tiers, was an unused substitute for the Bedfordshire club during their 1-o victory over Derby County on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Snodgrass plays in what remains of this Championship campaign, but speaking to FLW about managing Snodgrass’ workload, Jones said: “Character, human, footballer, he’s top, top end, now we’ve got to make sure that we get something out of him athletically.

“We’ve got to be careful with him as if we chuck him in and say ‘go on, give us 90 minutes,’ he could break down and we could lose him.

“We have to build him up and that’s going to be tricky as you think, ‘I want you to play.’ The temptation would be to put him in early, but we want him to contribute. That’s why we kept a place open, for something a little bit special, so we’re hoping he is that bit special.”

The verdict

Snodgrass adds final-third quality, experience and versatility to the Luton squad as they continue to chase down a play-off spot.

However, he is a player that has not played regular football for a while, so it is now about getting him prepared and not taking any unnecessary risks.

Whilst getting Snodgrass onto the pitch and influencing the midfield, Luton are not in a position where they need to take any chances, with there already being a good level of competition in the midfield.

Snodgrass could get his first run out in a Luton shirt on Wednesday evening when the Hatters welcome Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup.