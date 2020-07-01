Nathan Jones addresses key Leeds United flashpoint involving Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United were left frustrated at Elland Road on Tuesday evening, as they had to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Luton Town.

The Hatters took a shock lead on the night, as Harry Cornick fired home in clinical style, but Stuart Dallas equalised for the Whites, although they were unable to find a winner, which will have been frustrating to witness for the Elland Road faithful.

Pablo Hernandez was introduced into the action in the second-half, but was unable to have a similar impact to that of what he had against Fulham at the weekend.

The Spaniard was involved in a verbal altercation with Luton boss Nathan Jones at the full-time whistle, which raised eyebrows amongst some supporters.

Jones admitted that he was in the wrong when involved in a verbal altercation with Hernandez, and admitted that he has the utmost respect for the Yorkshire-based side.

“We have a little of an argument in his native tongue. I apologise. It was me. I probably said something that I shouldn’t have said. Nothing malicious or anything and I wanted to make sure that I spoke to him because it was my fault.

“Nothing in it really, but I wanted to make sure. I have the utmost respect for this Leeds team. They’re the best team, I know people here, I’ve worked with people who have played in this side. It was a great point.”

Jones admitted that Hernandez was frustrated by Luton’s decision to defend for the majority of the game, before revealing that he apologised to the Leeds midfielder.

“He was having a moan that we defended it too much and frustrated them. Obviously they want teams to come out and have a go at them here so they can murder them but we ain’t that side.

“It was one of those things. But nothing bad. We spoke, I got to practice my Spanish and Pablo got his apology.”

The Verdict:

It surprised me!

It’s not often you see Hernandez getting involved in any sort of argument, so something must have wound him up after the game at Elland Road against Luton.

It was a hard-fought point for Luton on the night, and I wasn’t surprised to see that Jones set his team up to play for a point.

Leeds can’t expect teams to roll over at this stage of the season as well, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side need to find a way of beating teams that are content with a point.