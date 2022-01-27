Nathan Jones addresses Elijah Adebayo decision at Luton Town

Nathan Jones has revealed to Luton Today that he needs to manage Elijah Adebayo’s workload, justifying his absence from the starting XI against Sheffield United last weekend.

Luton missed out on league fixtures for over a month because of the rise in Covid-19 cases the country saw around Christmas time, meaning they have now played four league games in the last 10 days.

The relentless schedule does not stop there for the Hatters, as they now have five more games in the next 14 days.

Speaking to Luton Today about Adebayo’s recent absence from the starting squad at Sheffield United, Jones said: “He runs, he stretches, he does everything and that’s why we had to rest him the other day.

“I don’t leave Elijah Adebayo out willy-nilly, I leave him out because he’s at risk of getting injured, so that’s what we do.

“Some people don’t realise that and we have to manage the squad now because Championship games are relentless.

“They’re physical, they’re relentless, they’re non-stop, people come for you all the time, they go to 97 minutes and you have to be physically ready.”

The verdict

Luton’s gruelling set of fixtures will be very telling in regard to what they can expect in what remains of this season.

The Hatters have picked up nine points from their last four games and will be hoping to make further strides within this congested set of fixtures.

Adebayo has been excellent for the Hatters this season, so when he is not handed a start it is clear to see why fans may voice their opinions.

But, ultimately, Jones is right, people may say that footballers earn all this money and should be fit enough, however, the reality is that it is too demanding to be at full speed for 90+ for nine games in less than a month.