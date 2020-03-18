Nathan Ferguson sends passionate five-word message to West Brom fans

It’s fair to say that it has been quite a roller-coaster of a season for West Bromwich Albion youngster Nathan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene under Slaven Bilic in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest, where the young full-back got into the team ahead of Darnell Furlong.

Ferguson – as well as lifting the Sky Bet Man of the Match award that day – helped the Baggies defeat the Reds by two goals to one, and his season took off from there.

Since that win at the City Ground, Ferguson has made 21 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, but he has only featured once since the turn of the year.

That is largely down to the fact that he is currently out injured, but the full-back looked set to leave the Hawthorns in January, before a proposed move to Crystal Palace broke down in the 11th hour.

An issue arose in the player’s medical at Selhurst Park, and now, Ferguson faces an uncertain future in the West Midlands, with his contract set to run out this summer.

Nevertheless, despite his time at Albion being somewhat tarnished by that failed transfer, Ferguson has sent a passionate message to fans on his Instagram story, as the break from EFL action continues.

West Brom are set to play Hull City next, but whether the coronavirus spread will delay action further remains to be seen.

The Verdict

It’s nice to see that Ferguson still cares a lot about the fans, and after all, he is still only a very young player.

You can’t really blame him for placing his eyes on a move away from the Hawthorns, especially with a big Premier League club after him in January.

But, if he stays patient and signs a new deal at West Brom, he could well be playing top-flight football with his boyhood club this time next year.