Nathan Ferguson sends goodbye messages to West Brom teammates

Nathan Ferguson has taken to Twitter to send goodbye messages to West Bromwich Albion teammates Jack Fitzwater and Kane Wilson after the club announced their retained list today.

The delay to the season has left clubs with unusual decisions to make over player contracts, with the 2019/20 campaign set to finish in August.

The Baggies announced their retained list today, revealing that Chris Brunt, Lee Peltier, and Jonathan Bond had all signed short-term extensions to keep them at the club until the end of the season.

Such deals have not been agreed with Ferguson, Fitzwater, and Wilson, so the trio will all become free agents when their current deals expire at the end of June.

Ali Al Habsi, Jack Chambers, Kevin Healy, Brad House, Dan Meredith, and Sam Wilding have also been released on free transfers.

According to The Guardian, Ferguson, who has had an impressive breakthrough season, is likely to join Premier League side Crystal Palace – a switch that nearly happened back in January.

The futures of Fitzwater and Wilson, whose have significantly less experience with the Baggies first team, are more unclear.

It appears the duo are certainly well regarded by Ferguson, with the defender taking to Twitter to pen goodbye messages to both.

Too much love for this guy man. Good luck brother 🙌🏾❤️ https://t.co/QUKDMmKKXW — Nathan Ferguson (@Nathan6Ferguson) June 23, 2020

Good luck Water, going to miss you bro ❤️ https://t.co/RJgenPXZsO — Nathan Ferguson (@Nathan6Ferguson) June 23, 2020

The Verdict

This is a huge moment in the careers of Ferguson, Fitzwater, and Wilson – with the trio having all developed in the Baggies academy system.

The former looks destined for a top-flight move, most likely with Palace, and leaves the Hawthorns in a slightly sour way – having not featured since his move fell through in January and refused a new contract.

Fitzwater and Wilson face a significant amount of uncertainty as they leave the club at the end of their deals, though you feel both will have a number of suitors given their pedigree.