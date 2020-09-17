Nathan Dyer’s potential future at Swansea City becomes clearer after fresh comments

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has revealed that Nathan Dyer is training at the club whilst he searches for a new club.

Speaking in his press conference before the Welsh club’s match with Birmingham, Cooper offered an update on the future of Dyer with it uncertain whether he would be offered a new short-term deal at the club.

The 32-year-old is a free agent as it stands with his contract at the Liberty Stadium expiring at the end of the last season, and he’s now looking for a new opportunity.

Cooper has reiterated how important he is for the younger players in the squad whilst he is training with the side.

🗣️ On Nathan Dyer… "Nathan is still training with us on a daily basis. He is looking for another club but he will always be welcome here. "He is very helpful to the younger players and he is a naturally giving guy in terms of what he can offer." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 17, 2020

Dyer was at Swansea since 2009 after arriving from Southampton and has amassed over 280 appearances for the Swans.

The winger was a consistent figure in Swansea’s promotion winning campaign in the 2010/11 season whilst continued to feature in the top-flight for the Swans.

Cooper’s side began their 2020/21 Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale, as new signing Morgan Gibbs-White got on the scoresheet.