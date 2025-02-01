After his departure for Coventry City was confirmed, Matt Grimes emotionally addressed the Swansea fans on Instagram, and former Swan Nathan Dyer was among those heaping praise upon him.

Grimes and Dyer played together 38 times for the Swans, and as something of a Swansea legend himself, Dyer was quick to remind Grimes of the service he gave the South Wales club over a decade.

Grimes was a key figure for Swansea since his arrival from Exeter City in 2015, making 333 appearances in total, and his total commitment to the cause saw him miss just four Championship games over a six-and-a-half year period.

It's a crushing blow for the Swans to have lost their club-captain, and this weekend is sure to be a strange one for Grimes, as his new side line up against his old one in a strange quirk of fate!

Nathan Dyer reminded Matt Grimes of his Swansea service

It's unusual in modern football for a single player to devote 10 years of service to a single club, but Grimes broke that mold with Swansea, and fans grew to love a player who they viewed as one of their own.

Grimes emotionally addressed the Swansea fans on Instagram, and while his comments were flooded with some responses from some emotionally charged Swans fans, some of his former teammates were quick to give him well-wishes.

Some of those messages include former teammates Nathan Dyer and Jamal Lowe, with the former of that duo saying "10 years top service" - paying homage to the decade of success Grimes had in South Wales.

Although that success wasn't always felt by the club on the pitch, as relegation from the Premier League was followed up by season-after-season of failing to get out of the Championship, on a personal note, Grimes has performed admirably.

Related Swansea City eye Barnsley star as Matt Grimes replacement The Swans must act fast to replace the departed Grimes.

Swansea fans don't share the same sentiment as Nathan Dyer

While Dyer was full of praise for Grimes, who he felt had devoted most of his playing days to Swansea, the Jacks' fans don't quite feel the same way towards him.

Matt Grimes Swansea stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 333 16 33

In their eyes, he's jumped ship at the time when they needed him most in a relegation battle, and as club-captain, they'll feel it's slightly tarnished his decade of service, but whether they feel that way when the dust settles or not remains to be seen.

A move for Grimes always felt inevitable at one point given he's been among their best performers for years, and the chance to work under Frank Lampard, one of England's greatest-ever central midfielders, was evidently too much for him to turn down.