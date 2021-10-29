Nathan Delfouneso starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Pompey on Saturday

Two sides in need of a result to turn their form around meet at Fratton Park on Saturday when Bolton Wanderers face Portsmouth.

Danny Cowley’s hosts are winless in their last four in all competitions and the same can be said about the Trotters who built some momentum late on when they rescued a point at home to Gillingham last time out.

Ian Evatt’s men rallied well in the last ten minutes with Oladapo Afolayan and Kieran Lee getting themselves on the scoresheet at The UniBol as Wanderers look to push back towards the play-off places.

Both sides have realistic play-off aspirations this season and attempt to play progressive brands of football, it should be excellent neutral viewing on the South Coast.

Gethin Jones and Amadou Bakayoko are on the treatment table for this one and we are predicting two changes with players coming in who finished the game strongly against the Gills.

Wanderers have produced some memorable displays on their travels this season in thumping victories over Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic and will take inspiration from them when they tackle Pompey.

The two changes are straight swaps with Will Aimson replacing George Johnston at centre back and Nathan Delfouneso coming in for Elias Kachunga on the right wing.

Kachunga has flattered to deceive a touch since arriving as a free agent in the summer and Delfouneso has a lot of experience at this level to slot in seamlessly.

There have been four goals or more in six of Pompey’s last seven so there could be fireworks to witness come 3pm on Saturday.