Nathan Broadhead reveals key reason behind Wigan Athletic switch amid Sunderland links

Nathan Broadhead has credited Leam Richardson as a key factor in his decision to move to Wigan Athletic.

The Everton forward has joined the Latics on a season long loan despite transfer interest from his former club Sunderland.

The 24-year old spent the previous campaign with the Black Cats but has turned down a move to return to the Stadium of Light in favour of a move to Wigan.

The striker scored 10 goals from 20 league appearances for Sunderland last season as they earned promotion to the Championship.

But the Everton player has claimed that he is excited to work under Richardson and believes that he can bring a lot to his new side.

He is hoping that he can rise to the challenge of taking a step up in divisions and has backed himself to earn his way into the team once he gets up to full fitness.

“I’m very excited for the challenge ahead and I’m buzzing to be here,” said Broadhead, via the club’s official website.

“It’s a good environment and [the loan move] makes sense for myself. The manager persuaded me to come here so I’m looking forward to it.

“I like to think that I’m a flair player and I’m quick. I can score headers, as well as being able to score with both feet. Hopefully I can score many goals for Wigan.

“It’s a massive challenge to prove myself in the Championship and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m looking forward to getting my fitness up now and getting game time, as playing games is massive for your fitness.

“I think the team has a good team spirit looking in from the outside, so I’m looking forward to getting to know the lads and joining in with that.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Michael Jacobs Aston Villa West Brom Wolves Derby County

Wigan joined Sunderland in gaining promotion last season and have gotten off to an unbeaten start to the season, drawing both of their opening fixtures.

Up next for Richardson’s side is a League Cup clash against Fleetwood Town this evening.

The Verdict

This comes as a surprising move given Broadhead excelled playing for Sunderland last season.

But the 24-year old may be more likely to get into the Wigan starting lineup more consistently given the profile of the team’s current forward options.

It is a big gamble to make this kind of change, but if it does come with more playing time then Broadhead will have proved he’s made the right decision.

He is a great addition to Wigan’s squad, and once he gets up to full fitness he will be a significant boost to the team’s attacking options.